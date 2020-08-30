Former MP Ratka Dimitrova passes away

Skopje, 30 August 2020 (MIA) – Ratka Dimitrova, the former MP and VMRO-DPMNE parliamentary group coordinator from 1991 to 1994, passed away late on Saturday at the age of 80.

Born in 1940 in Skopje, Dimitrova graduated from the Faculty of Music in Ljubljana, and earned master’s degree from the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory. She was famous violinist and performed in numerous concerts in the country and abroad.

Dimitrova is the mother of politician and outgoing Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov.