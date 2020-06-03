Foreign police officers undergo COVID-19 screening in Gevgelija

Gevgelija, 3 June 2020 (MIA) – We have decided to carry out a screening of all 60 police officers of the international contingent after one Hungarian police officer deployed at the southern border tested positive for COVID-19 upon return to his homeland on May 26, said epidemiologist Sashko Olumchev on Wednesday.

“All 60 police officers have been put in isolation until the results of the screening are available by the week-end,” said Olumchev.

He urged police officers and citizens to observe the protective measures – wear masks and gloves, as well as maintain social distancing.