Foreign Ministry team to coordinate, offer support to citizens stranded abroad

Skopje, 14 March 2020 (MIA) – The Foreign Ministry has established a team to coordinate and offer support to Macedonian nationals stranded due to the coronavirus outbreak at foreign border crossings and airports.

Stranded citizens can contact the Foreign Ministry via the following phone numbers: +389 75 273 732, +389 75 446 647, and +389 70 282 078, as well as via email at: globalsos@mfa.gov.mk.

The Foreign Ministry has underlined that citizens who live or work in medium and high-risk countries should postpone their return to North Macedonia.