Foreign Ministry coordinates nationals’ return amid coronavirus outbreak

Skopje, 15 March 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has formed a team to coordinate the return to North Macedonia of nationals stranded at foreign border crossings and airports amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The team is in contact with concerned citizens and institutions, both foreign and domestic, to find appropriate solutions to problems that arise, as well share information and give advice.

“We’re taking steps to ensure the safe return of nationals to the country, especially those coming in from Malta and Spain, as well as those who have to travel through Serbia and Albania,” the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is making efforts to overcome this situation and remains in constant communication with al concerned citizens, in line with measures adopted by the government.