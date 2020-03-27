0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Foreign Ministry: 118 Macedonian nationals return from Malta, arrivals also expected from Croatia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has organized together with the General Secretariat of the Government and the Ministry of Health, the return of 118 Macedonian nationals from Valletta, Malta on Friday.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 27 March 2020 14:34
