For Spanish kids, lockdown eases after 42 days stuck inside the house

After 42 days of strict coronavirus lockdown measures, children in Spain were allowed out again from Sunday, under certain conditions.

Children under the age of 14 can now go out for one hour a day with one of their parents. Scooters, roller skates and skateboards are allowed, but they cannot venture more than 1 kilometre beyond their home.

Many families put face masks on their children as they stepped out for the first time in many weeks.

“We are experiencing this day with a mixture of emotion and fear,” said Carmen, the mother of two young daughters in central Madrid.

Carmen expressed concern that the pavements could soon be full of people again, but her daughters Sara and Julia, aged 6 and 3, were delighted at the news.

“Julia began clapping loudly in front of the television when it was announced that children can leave their homes again,” Carmen said.

Spain, one of the worst affected countries by the coronavirus pandemic, introduced a strict lockdown last month. People have been allowed out to walk their dogs, but cannot simply go out for a stroll or go jogging. These restrictions remain in place.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said these measures should ease from May 2, “if the pandemic continues to develop favourably.”

Sunday’s latest figures gave more cause for cautious optimism, with the lowest death toll since March 20. During the previous 24 hours, 288 people died in relation to the virus, raising Spain‘s total above 23,000.