Football federation asks UEFA to postpone North Macedonia-Kosovo match

The Football Federation of Macedonia (FFM) has officially asked UEFA to postpone the North Macedonia-Kosovo semifinal match within the Nations League playoffs for Euro 2020, scheduled to be played in Skopje on March 26.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 11 March 2020 14:31
