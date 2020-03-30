Food & Veterinary Agency conducts 367 inspections in 4 days, issues 19 warning letters

Skopje, 30 March 2020 (MIA) — Auditors from the national Food and Veterinary Agency conducted 367 inspections from March 23 to 27 and issued 19 notices of violations, according to Magdalena Filipovska-Grashkoska, FVA Inspection Council chairwoman.

Speaking at a news conference Monday, Filipovska-Grashkoska said FVA inspectors discovered that some employees had never received elementary training in food safety, and some had not gone to a mandatory physical exam.

After determining this, the inspectors removed these employees from their jobs.

“Also,” Filipovska-Grashkoska said, “the FVA issued four warning orders to butcher’s shops and other stores due to poor hygiene.

“They were ordered to immediately disinfect the premises and spray for bugs and rats.”

Filipovska-Grashkoska said that the six national inspection agencies from March 23 to 27 did 7,633 audits in total; 928 of the audits were to investigate suspected price gauging.

Over 60 of the audits revealed that prices had been upped, especially of lemons.

In all these cases, she said, appropriate measures were taken, and retailers lowered the prices to their original level as recorded on March 11.

Also, 22 bars or restaurants were shut down due to their owners’ ignoring recommendations from the Government to contain the coronavirus. mr/