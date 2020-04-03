Food & Veterinary Agency conducts 277 inspections in 4 days, issues 22 notices

Skopje, 3 April 2020 (MIA) – The Food and Veterinary Agency has conducted 277 inspections across the country from March 28 to April 1 and issued five decisions to butcher’s shops and other stores due to poor hygiene, ordering them to immediately disinfect premises and spray for bugs and rats.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, President of the Inspection Council Magdalena Filipovska Grashkoska said the inspections carried out by the Food and Veterinary Agency covered catering and production facilities, as well as green markets, in addition to butcher’s shops and other stores.

“A total of 22 measures have been imposed for failing to deliver elementary training in food safety and for employees working without having undergone mandatory physical examination. These employees have been immediately removed from the premises,” Filipovska Grashkoska said.

She added that in the period between March 28 and April 1, six inspection authorities conducted a total of 5,213 checks, and generally observed that most entities adhere to Government coronavirus prevention measures. The State Market Inspectorate has carried out most of the checks, over 4,000, closing 20 more catering facilities in Skopje, Gostivar, Tetovo, Struga and Bitola.