FM Osmani to meet Greece’s Dendias in Athens

Skopje, 16 September 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani will hold Wednesday an official meeting, his first since taking office, with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Athens.

The two ministers are expected to discuss may issues in relation to bilateral cooperation between North Macedonia and Greece, as well as current political developments in the region, Osmani’s office said.

At the meeting, Osmani will talk about the coming conclusions of the EU bodies, the adoption of the negotiating framework for North Macedonia and the first intergovernmental conference, expected to take place during Germany’s EU presidency.

Talks are expected to focus on the engagement and activities of the two foreign ministers in intensifying and strengthening political dialogue and overall cooperation under the action plan for cooperation and implementation of the duties stemming from the Prespa Agreement.

Furthermore, the ministers are expected to refer to the work of the joint commissions tasked with improving good neighborly relations and discuss ways for them to boost communication to be uninterrupted in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking office, Minister Osmani pledged to intensify communication with neighbors all the while pointing out good neighborliness as top priority of the country’s foreign policy, stated the press release.