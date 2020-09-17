FM Osmani to meet Albanian counterpart Cakaj

Skopje, 17 September 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani is set to meet Thursday with Albanian counterpart Gent Cakaj, who is paying an official visit to North Macedonia.

Osmani and Cakaj are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation in the achievement of the mutual strategic objectives for EU membership, state of bilateral relations and possibilities for further cooperation and their enhancement, cooperation within NATO, state of global health crisis and other issues of joint interest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

During the visit, FM Cakaj will also meet Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and other senior officials.