FM Osmani: Strategic partnership with US to be strengthened further

Skopje, 31 August 2020 (MIA) – On his first day in office as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani had a phone call with Phillip Reeker, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Congratulating Osmani on his new post, Ambassador Reeker reaffirmed the US support for North Macedonia, implemented through the strategic partnership of the two countries and through the new partnership established in NATO.

“The United States can rely on the country as a sincere and loyal partner in the Balkans, especially considering our sincere contribution to settling regional issues,” Osmani told Reeker, calling North Macedonia ‘a front-runner in the region’ in how open bilateral issues should be closed.

They concluded that the country should keep pursuing EU integration reforms on the eve of the opening of accession negotiations, expected to take place by the end of the year, said the press release.