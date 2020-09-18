FM Osmani: Ambassador Geer an experienced diplomat and sincere ally on road to Brussels

Skopje, 18 September 2020 (MIA) – You are coming at an exceptionally important moment for our country regarding our EU path. We are relying on your experience and sincere support on this path, which will be a historic mutual success at the very beginning of your term, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani told new EU Ambassador to North Macedonia, David Geer, who presented his credentials on Friday.

FM Osmani said Ambassador Geer is an experienced diplomat and ally, an aspect of exceptional importance for the country ahead of the release of the European Commission’s annual report and the enlargement package, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

After the historic decision in March for the start of the accession negotiations, we believe and expect member-states to agree on the negotiating framework and schedule the first intergovernmental conference by the year-end, during the German EU Presidency, thus officially marking the start of the negotiating process, Osmani told Geer, who replaces Samuel Žbogar as Head of the EU Delegation to North Macedonia.

Osmani also thanked Geer for the European Commission’s support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saluting the solidarity shown by the EU, reads the press release.