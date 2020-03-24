FM: North Macedonia finally and unconditionally starts EU negotiations

Skopje, 24 March 2020 (MIA) – Despite the extraordinary circumstances stemming from the coronavirus outbreak, we really appreciate the EU finding the time and will to recognize what has been achieved so far. North Macedonia, after 15 years in the waiting room as a candidate country and after the disappointments in June 2018 and June and October 2019, is finally crossing the threshold and starting the much-deserved next stage of its European journey, Nikola Dimitrov stated Tuesday.

The Foreign Minister held a news conference alongside PM Oliver Spasovski and Deputy PM for European affairs Bujar Osmani after the EU General Affairs Council (GAC) reached agreement to approve the opening of accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania.

“From now on, we’ll have a before-and-after that marks the start of a positive competition with the others in implementing reforms and fulfilling European standards. From now on – and this was the case so far – it will largely depend on us. North Macedonia is opening talks to join the EU, finally and unconditionally,” Minister Dimitrov told the news conference.

GAC, he said, unanimously affirmed that North Macedonia had produced tangible and sustainable results in reform implementation.

“I call on the European Commission to prepare the negotiating framework immediately and the first intergovernmental conference to be held as soon as the negotiating framework is adopted. At the same time, the Council invites the Commission to finish the screening process by starting with the cluster on fundamental values,” added Dimitrov.

“I would like to wholeheartedly congratulate you, the Macedonian citizens, in these trying times on the success and also to remind you: the Council decision didn’t come easy, it isn’t gifted. We, together, with hard work and sacrifices had earned the chance to prove that we belong in the European family,” the Foreign Minister stressed.

According to him, the country had completed a journey of difficult reforms in extraordinary circumstances. “We had signed the Prespa Agreement and we’d adopted constitutional amendments despite hurdles from withing and from the outside. It wasn’t easy, but we showed vision and political courage.”

Now, Dimitrov said, NATO and the new chapter with the EU is a reality. “Perhaps, this time we, politicians, should thank you, the citizens, for the success, for the unwavering hope, faith and the job well done. Be proud, we had fulfilled the legacy of your grandparents, of your parents, we opened a new perspective for our children, for future generations,” he stated.