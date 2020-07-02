FM: If we stick to Bulgaria agreement, there’s no way Macedonian identity could clash with European values

Skopje, 2 July 2020 (MIA) – As long as we stick to the provisions of the friendship treaty with Bulgaria, there’s no way how the matters close to our heart – identity-related issues, Macedonian identity – could clash with European values and the European cause, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said commenting on whether Sofia could block the accession negotiations due to the tools provided by the revised EU methodology of negotiations.

“I’m confident that in this process, the two countries must come out as winners. Firstly, Sofia has invested a lot in our European future, and secondly, we’d started a noble process signing the friendship treaty,” Dimitrov told a news conference Thursday alongside PM Oliver Spasovski.

We’ll work hard, he noted, together with our neighbors to find a way to settle any difference, however, these issues are closed issues, not only for us, but also for the world through the country’s ID at the UN,” he stated.

According to the top diplomat, the language issue is not the subject of whether countries will be recognized or not, especially not in 21st century Europe.

Asked whether there will be reaction after the Greek army has refused to sign an agreement with the abbreviation MKD used for the country, Dimitrov said the Prespa Agreement is a ‘delicately achieved balance.’

“All elements important for one party or important for the other are crucial to maintain the balance,” the Minister said.

“We are fully committed to all our legal obligations stemming from the Prespa Agreement, including the provision on the MK or MKD code. We must sit down to discuss this issue. I’m convinced that the other party will fully abide by all provisions of the Prespa Agreement,” stated Dimitrov.