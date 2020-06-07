FM: Greece and North Macedonia strengthening mutual confidence

Athens, 7 June 2020 (MIA) – Despite all the difficulties emerging in the neighboring country as a result of the unstable political situation, it is a fact that our countries have strengthened confidence building, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has said.

In an interview with the weekly Ethnos commenting on the relations between Greece and North Macedonia after the Prespa Agreement, Dendias says the country is fostering relations of trust with all Balkan countries and has been offering support to the EU hopefuls in the region, MIA reports from Athens.

According to him, the Prespa Agreement has its weaknesses. “As opposition, we’d pointed them out, but we said we would respect our country’s signature as any responsible government should. Despite all the difficulties emerging in the neighboring country as a result of the unstable political situation, it is a fact that our countries have strengthened confidence building,” Dendias says calling it ‘a positive thing.’

“Today, the Greek air force is watching over North Macedonia’s air space. It is our ally in NATO and a potential future partner in the EU,” the Greek Minister tells Ethnos.