FM Dimitrov: We have all important ingredients for success at Zagreb summit

At a time of global unpredictability, the new methodology and the European Commission's progress update present  important ingredients for success. The stakes for Europe will be immense at the Zagreb summit in May and it will take political managing of the decision-making process, a less dogmatic approach of the supporters, and a more visionary approach in the camp of the skeptical member states to seize this opportunity and declare in a few days a win-win situation for Europe and the region, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said Monday at a session of the think tank forum “Stimulating strategic autonomy – Western Balkans’ contribution for a shared European future” taking place in Skopje.

9 March 2020
