FM Dimitrov warns citizens against traveling abroad amid COVID-19 pandemic

Skopje, 16 March 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov on Monday evening urged citizens not to travel abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I urge you not to travel,” he said. “There is no way to know for certain when a Macedonian national who decides to travel tomorrow would be able to return home. The situation is extremely unpredictable, changing by the hour. States are making their own decisions, closing borders to foreign nationals, closing airports. Airlines are cancelling flights…”

Dimitrov also called on all nationals living abroad to remain in the countries where they have regulated status of residence.

The priority of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the moment are those citizens stranded at the border crossings in third countries. A group of 200 Macedonian nationals who were stuck at the Serbian-Hungarian border has been diverted through Romania and Bulgaria and is expected to arrive at the Deve Bair border crossing Tuesday morning, FM Dimitrov told a press conference at the Government.

“We’ll put in our best effort to bring all of them back home, but we haven’t got much control I’m afraid over third countries’ borders,” he noted.

The Foreign Minister said the EU could impose movement restrictions to contain the coronavirus.

“It’s time to stay home, be brave and remain calm,” he urged.