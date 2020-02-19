0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

FM Dimitrov visits Spain to discuss NATO protocol, EU talks

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikola Dimitrov is paying a working visit to the Kingdom of Spain on Wednesday at the invitation of its Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation Arancha González Laya.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 19 February 2020 8:54
Back to top button
Close
Close