FM Dimitrov visits Berlin, to meet EU Commissioner Vаrhelyi

Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov is paying January 29-30 a visit to Berlin, attending a high-level meeting on the Franco-German initiative for control of small arms and light weapons in the Western Balkans.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 29 January 2020 11:19
