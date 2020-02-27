FM Dimitrov: V4 calls for opening of EU talks with North Macedonia, Albania

Поврзани вести
Health Ministry: Pending coronavirus test negative
27 February 2020 19:51
WHO tells world it can yet stop virus as gloom takes hold in Europe
27 February 2020 19:15
Varhelyi: Accession talks with Skopje and Tirana could open in weeks
27 February 2020 19:08
Cable operators: No retransmission of TV channels as of Monday midnight
27 February 2020 16:57
Implementation of Prespa Agreement slower than expected
27 February 2020 16:46
Kumanovo theater to stage Briar Rose
27 February 2020 16:38
Провери го и оваClose
-
FM Dimitrov: Appeal of EU is its narrative, but we need more than words on paper27 February 2020 10:52
-
Western Balkans Innovation and Competitiveness Accelerator kicks off21 February 2020 15:50
-
Dimitrov to visit Spain ahead of its vote on NATO protocol18 February 2020 9:48