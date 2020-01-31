0_Macedonia.PortalMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

FM Dimitrov urges EU to approve opening of talks ‘without delay’

If the EU wants to stimulate more reform implementation and settlement of disputes in the region, it should reach a decision to open negotiations with North Macedonia without a delay, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said Friday at the 2nd High-Level Meeting on the Franco-German Initiative on Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) in the Western Balkans.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 31 January 2020 15:07
Back to top button
Close
Close