FM Dimitrov to visit Belgrade on Wednesday

Skopje, 9 June 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov will pay a visit to Belgrade on Wednesday, upon an invitation of Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic.

This is FM Dimitrov’s first visit abroad since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, towards further strengthening of friendly dialogue and cooperation between the two neighboring countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

Dimitrov and Dacic are expected to exchange opinions on bilateral relations and opportunities for enhancement of cooperation in all fields of mutual interest, with emphasis on stronger economic cooperation.

Interlocutors will also discuss the countries’ management of the pandemic and the steps for relaxation of restrictions in the bilateral regime.

Discussions will also tackle regional cooperation as factor of the region’s stability and prosperity, as well as the EU agenda amid the significant steps ahead for North Macedonia, Serbia and the area in general, reads the press release.