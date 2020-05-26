FM Dimitrov to take part in video conference of Council of Adriatic and Ionian Initiative

Skopje, 26 May 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov is set to take part Wednesday (May 27) in a video conference of the Council of the Adriatic and Ionian Initiative (AII) and Ministerial Meeting of the EU Strategy for the Adriatic and Ionian Region (EUSAIR), the Foreign Ministry said in a press release Tuesday.

The video conference, the press release read, will focus on the need for regional solidarity in mitigating the health and socio-economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in member states of the initiative. Ministers are also set to discuss managing the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

North Macedonia became the ninth participating country of the EUSAIR on April 2, 2020. Wednesday’s Ministerial Meeting is organized by the Serbian AII and EUSAIR Chairmanship.