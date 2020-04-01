FM Dimitrov to attend North Atlantic Council meeting

Skopje, 1 April 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, at the invitation of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, will participate in a meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of foreign ministers on Thursday.

This is the first time North Macedonia will participate in a NATO meeting as a full-fledged member of the Alliance.

Due to precautionary measures against the coronavirus pandemic, the meeting will be held via secure teleconference, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

“After North Macedonia formally joined NATO on March 27, 2020, and following the flag-raising ceremonies at the NATO headquarters and military commands, this is the first time FM Dimitrov will actively participate in a discussion of priority issues and activities of the Alliance,” the press release reads.

Thursday’s discussion will focus on the Covid-19 pandemic. Foreign Ministers will tackle possibilities to take joint concrete measures and activities in dealing with this global challenge.

“Other topics will cover the Alliance’s activities in Afghanistan, the wider area of the Middle East and North Africa, as well as possibilities to make a concrete contribution for improving the situation in Syria. In addition, foreign ministers are to approve several aligned documents on topics under discussion as part of NATO,” the press release reads.