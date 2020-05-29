FM Dimitrov, Spanish counterpart Laya discuss bilateral relations, COVID-19 in phone call

Skopje, 29 May 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov had a telephone conversation with Spanish counterpart Arancha González Laya on Friday, thanking Spain for the open and principled support to North Macedonia’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

FM Dimitrov expressed satisfaction from the completion of the NATO membership process and the country’s breakthrough on the European path, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

Dimitrov and Laya referred to the COVID-19 situation in both countries, the health challenges and the socio-economic consequences of the crisis and possible solutions for their overcoming, through joint cooperation and solidarity.

Interlocutors also discussed regional developments, highlighting the importance of further enhancement of the excellent bilateral relations, reads the press release.