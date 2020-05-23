FM Dimitrov says parties in communication on consensus for election date

Skopje, 23 May 2020 (MIA) – There is no information on a new leaders’ meeting over a date for the parliamentary elections, but there is communication and efforts to find consensus, said Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, who also heads the list of SDSM MP candidates in the first election district.

“One of our sacred principles and goals is to have democracy in our homeland. It is very important for all major political stakeholders to go out and face each other at the elections. We need to consider the state interests at this time,” said Dimitrov while recalling that the elections had been requested by the opposition.

He highlighted the need for elections, having in mind that the country must have functional and legitimate institutions, as well as a Parliament, to cope with the COVID-19 crisis, but also considering the fact the country is heading for the EU accession negotiations.

“We believe that we need to hold the postponed parliamentary elections as soon as the legal and health conditions are in place,” said Dimitrov after a meeting with the MP candidates from the first election district.

He added that the EU negotiating framework, which is set to be unveiled in the first half of June in Brussels, would be the guiding light in the coming years, whereas the process cannot be fully implemented by a caretaker government and no Parliament.

“It is important that the Government has political legitimacy to endorse the document and lead this important process. Therefore, elections taking place now are a solution not a problem. They will be administered in accordance with recommendations coming from the Commission for Infectious Diseases and health experts, both during the election campaign and on Election Day,” noted Dimitrov.

He spoke with the director of the OSCE/ODIHR Office, who expressed readiness for their return to the country for election observation, in compliance with the standards required by the COVID-19 situation.

Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska, who is the co-head of the MP candidate list in the first election district, said they would continue to promote the use of protective equipment but also the activities and measures to prevent layoffs and providing support to companies during the socio-economic crisis.

“The Government has demonstrated seriousness and commitment in coping with the health crisis and the socio-economic crisis,” said Carovska and repeated the need to have a political Government and functional institutions for more comprehensive management of all challenges.