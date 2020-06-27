FM Dimitrov says information on EU entry of Macedonian nationals at start of next week

Skopje, 27 June 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said Saturday that the process of consultations within the EU on the possibility of allowing entry of Macedonian nationals in the Union is still ongoing.

“I had a video-meeting yesterday with my Balkan counterparts, hosted by Commissioner Varhelyi, and we discussed this topic. The Commissioner told us that the process of consultations is ongoing, decisions will be based on objective criteria and take into account the epidemiological considerations in all countries of the Western Balkans. There is still no decision, but at this time only a few of the six Western Balkan countries meet criteria to be on EU’s white list. But let’s wait and see,” FM Dimitrov told reporters.

He said the EU would give a recommendation to the member-states, but the decision on its application at a national level is up to the members, with the recommendation to be updated once in two weeks.

“We will probably have concrete information at the beginning of next week,” added Dimitrov.

He added that the draft-negotiating framework for North Macedonia is ready, saying there are certain differences within the European Commission on the decision-making process.

“There are certain differences in the EC over the way how to decide when a country loses its compass and begins to regress in the sense of democracy, media freedom, rule of law, namely the reversibility based on the new methodology. These differences are the reason for this two-week delay. We could have a solution to this problem at the start of next week. After the Commission’s release, the document goes in the hands of the member-states,” explained Dimitrov.

He expressed assurance that the first intergovernmental conference will take place in the second half of the year.

“A few days ago, the German FM told me they are committed to this issue as a country holding the EU Presidency and wants it done. However, he did not specify whether this would take place in October, November etc. What is important for us and I am convinced that we will start the accession negotiations in the second half of the year,” underlined Dimitrov.