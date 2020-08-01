FM Dimitrov says friendship brings smiles in joint history and welcoming of joint European future

Skopje, 1 August 2020 (MIA) – Let’s find understanding for the past, let’s work on the future and accept who we are in the present. Building true friendship is an arduous but noble process. If we take this path, the joint history will smile at us and the joint European future will welcome us, says Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov on the third anniversary from the signing of the Treaty on Friendship, Good Neighborliness, and Cooperation between North Macedonia and Bulgaria.

“A friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future and accepts you just the way you are, an unknown author has said. This wisdom, used by both the Macedonian and Bulgarian sides, will lead us forward, through patience and maturity,” FM Dimitrov says in a Facebook post.