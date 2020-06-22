FM Dimitrov says electoral process to reaffirm Macedonian democracy

Skopje, 22 June 2020 (MIA) – I firmly believe that this electoral process will reaffirm Macedonian democracy, as expected from a NATO member and a country on the EU fast track, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov told Laima Andrikiene, head of the OSCE/ODIHR Special Election Assessment Mission, on Monday.

Dimitrov thanked Andrikiene for ODIHR’s swift deployment of the observation mission, highlighting the institutions’ readiness to ensure the required conditions for successful observation by the mission, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

The FM stressed the significance of the OSCE/ODIHR observation for the confidence, credibility and transparency of the electoral process.

Andrikiene briefed Dimitrov on the mission’s activities, saying activities would be administered by a smaller team of observers due to the coronavirus crisis.

“Let me assure you that even with this mission format imposed by the pandemic, our work will be carried out in a quality and efficient way, towards credible observation of the electoral process,” said Andrikiene and expressed hope that the elections would be fair and democratic, in accordance with European electoral standards.