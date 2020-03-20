FM Dimitrov, regional counterparts to focus on mitigating pandemic effects

Skopje, 20 March 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and his regional counterparts have agreed to focus all efforts on mitigating the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Dimitrov talked Thursday and Friday with Greek FM Nikos Dendias, Albanian FM Gent Cakaj, Bulgarian FM Ekaterina Zakharieva, Montenegrin FM Srđan Darmanović, and Austrian FM Alexander Schallenberg, who agreed to coordinate uninterrupted transport of people and goods across the region.

FM also discussed improving interconnectivity between the countries to help citizens.

“They agreed to focus all efforts on mitigating the effects of the pandemic and ensuring uninterrupted transport of goods,” the press release read.

Ministers, the press release added, underlined that they will make sure their countries take coordinated actions, based on the principle of solidarity.