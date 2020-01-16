0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

FM Dimitrov: Public prosecution law puts politicians to the test

One of the key messages conveyed yesterday by EU Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi during his visit to Skopje was characterized by consistency, involving his hopes and expectation that the law on public prosecution will be adopted by Parliament before it dissolves ahead of the April election, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov has said.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 16 January 2020 16:28
Back to top button
Close
Close