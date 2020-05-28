FM Dimitrov phone call with French Secretary for European Affairs Montchalin

Skopje, 28 May 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov had Thursday a phone call with French Secretary of State for European Affairs, Amélie de Montchalin.

Interlocutors highlighted the high level of bilateral relations and cooperation.

FM Dimitrov saluted France’s leading role in reviving North Macedonia’s European agenda, and both discussed the upcoming steps in this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

Dimitrov and Montchalin also tackled regional developments.