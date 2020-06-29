FM Dimitrov meets with outgoing Mexican Ambassador García Blanco

Skopje, 29 June 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov held a meeting Monday with outgoing Mexican Ambassador to North Macedonia Marco Antonio García Blanco.

Dimitrov congratulated Blanco on Mexico recently winning a seat on the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member for the 2021-2022 term and underlined the importance of strengthening cooperation within international organizations to ensure global stability, security, democratic development and economic prosperity.

“Democratic values we share on bilateral level are proof of the democratic maturity of our societies. We’re proud that our principles of fostering friendly relations and resolving open disputes have been recognized not just in the region and Europe, but on other continents as well,” Dimitrov said.

The Mexican Ambassador expressed satisfaction over the fact that Mexico is fostering bilateral relations with a country that has set such a positive example and commended the current government’s accomplishments on international level.

“Mexico commends the efforts of North Macedonia’s government in the recent period, which are a direct result of the Prespa Agreement, an example not just of regional cooperation, but a document that shows how differences can be overcome at global level. When there’s political will, talent and vision, anything is possible,” García Blanco said.

Participants also discussed at the meeting current affairs, including the COVID-19 pandemic. They underlined the importance of solidarity and coordination in managing the socio-economic impact of the health crisis.

Dimitrov and García Blanco expressed satisfaction over the successful development of bilateral relations and discussed possibilities for future cooperation.

The FM thanked the Ambassador for promoting relations between North Macedonia and the United Mexican States and wished him success at his next post, as well as good health, prosperity and stability for his nation.