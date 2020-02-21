0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

FM Dimitrov meets MEPs Cioloș, Kyuchyuk

Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov met Friday with Members of European Parliament (MEPs) Dacian Cioloș, President of the Renew Europe Group, and Ilhan Kyuchyuk, North Macedonia Rapporteur in EP, also a member of Renew Europe.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 21 February 2020 19:13
