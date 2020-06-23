FM Dimitrov: Let’s give Berlin a good argument to help us

Skopje, 23 June 2020 (MIA) – We see the new methodology as a great opportunity. We have nothing to be afraid of. The politicians who want to continue to bluff, to pretend that we’re reforming and that Europe is interested in enlargement, the new methodology will prove problematic, but those striving for European way of living in every sense of the word, they have nothing to be afraid of, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said.

On Tuesday, he took part in an online debate, organized by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation, alongside German Federal Minister for Europe Michael Roth and Albanian Albanian Acting Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Gent Cakaj.

“We want to show the skeptics that enlargement can work with the new methodology,” he stressed.

As regards North Macedonia and its reform path, according to Dimitrov, it will be key to stick to the fundamentals, namely rule of law, fight against corruption, media freedom and human rights.

“Our goal is to become a real European society, a real European democracy and to bring Europe here, to have a European way of life instead of people emigrating in EU countries,” said FM Dimitrov.

According to Dimitrov, Cakaj and Roth, both the EU and the Western Balkans will gain something if the region becomes Southeastern Europe, which it already is geographically.

Regarding the July 15 elections, Dimiyrov said the country would do its best to make sure the process was fair and free and to secure a good OSCE/ODIHR report. “Let’s give Berlin a good argument to help us.”

Today’s online panel was titled “What does the start of EU accession talks mean for Albania and North Macedonia?”