FM Dimitrov in video-meeting with Slovenian counterpart Logar

Skopje, 8 June 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov held Monday a video-meeting with Slovenian counterpart Anže Logar and thanked him for Slovenia’s continual and unconditional support in the process of North Macedonia’s EU integration and NATO membership.

Dimitrov and Logar discussed opportunities and next steps after the March decision for the opening of accession negotiations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

FM Dimitrov also welcomed Slovenia’s intentions to put EU enlargement with regional countries high on the agenda of the EU Presidency in the second half of 2021.

Interlocutors exchanged opinions on bilateral relations that are intensive and can be further enhanced in all fields of mutual interest.

The two FMs discussed current COVID-19 developments and experiences in managing the health crisis and its effect on the countries’ economies. Moreover, Dimitrov thanked Logar for Slovenia’s donation of medical equipment to North Macedonia, reads the press release.

Regarding Slovenia’s decision to isolate passengers from North Macedonia when entering the country, FM Logar said the decisions on persons arriving from third countries are made on a daily basis, considering epidemiological parameters.

He expressed belief that the decision would change as soon as North Macedonia registered a positive change.