FM Dimitrov: Idea for safer, more prosperous country is now reality

Skopje, 27 April 2020 (MIA) – This is a historic moment that belongs to all the citizens of our country and to the myriad of politicians and visionaries that have been working hard in the past three decades to make the idea of a safer and more prosperous homeland a reality, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov after North Macedonia’s embassy in Washington deposited instrument of accession to the North Atlantic Treaty with the U.S. State Department.

“I want to honor you and to thank all of you, all Macedonian citizens, and I congratulate you on this great achievement,” Dimitrov stated alongside U.S. Ambassador Kate Byrnes after the two had a video call with Ambassador Philip Reeker, Acting Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

Today, he said, marks the end of 27 years of our journey toward full-fledged membership in NATO, which started in 1993.

“Our country is becoming a NATO ally amid extraordinary circumstances when the world and humanity are facing what is probably the biggest global challenge after WWII. As a result, we are marking the occasion humbly, but it no way it downplays the historic importance of this achievement,” Minister Dimitrov noted.

On Monday, he said, a ceremony will be held to raise the Macedonian flag in front of the NATO HQ in Brussels and at the Joint Force Command – Norfolk, Virginia, in the United States.

“On April 2, I will be the first official representing our country at a NATO ministerial meeting, which will be held as a video-conference,” Dimitrov said.

As of today, the Minister stated, the United States is formally our ally alongside 28 NATO members and we will never be alone again.

Commenting on the coronavirus crisis, FM Dimitrov said it had no nationality, and it urgently required cooperation and solidarity among the countries to tackle the spread of the new coronavirus.

Ambassador Byrnes called it ‘a momentous week in the history of North Macedonia’ after the country officially joined NATO and got the green light for the opening of negotiations with the EU.

“I am extremely proud on behalf of the United States of America to welcome you as the 30th member of NATO,” she said commending the country on its achievements. The Ambassador underlined that the US would continue to support North Macedonia.