FM Dimitrov holds video-meeting with EU ambassadors on opening of negotiations, COVID-19

Skopje, 24 June 2020 (MIA) – European Union accession negotiations are an enormous opportunity to create European living and working conditions for Macedonian citizens. We are convinced that our teams will start their work on the chapters, i.e. clusters in line with the new methodology, in the second half of the year, said Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov during a video-meeting with ambassadors of EU member-states to North Macedonia on Wednesday.

The meeting, held at the initiative of the Croatian Embassy within the country’s EU Presidency, was also attended by Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and EU Ambassador Samuel Zbogar, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release.

Discussions focused on North Macedonia’s EU accession process, latest developments in the country and EU, and challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We voiced hope that the unity and solidarity between the EU and the Western Balkans in managing this threat will continue with greater intensity and coordination, especially in the coming period, when borders are gradually reopening for free travel of citizens and economic recovery of companies,” said FM Dimitrov.

He thanked Croatia for its strong support to North Macedonia’s European perspective, highlighting that the important decisions on the EU enlargement policy, especially the decision for the start of accession negotiations with North Macedonia were made during its EU Presidency in the first half of 2020.

“Amid very difficult circumstances and big challenges, the Croatian Presidency managed to keep the enlargement policy high on EU’s agenda, which is a remarkable achievement,” added Dimitrov.

The FM reaffirmed North Macedonia’s commitment to the continuation of its European course through reforms and enhancement of goodneighborly relations.

North Macedonia is prepared and eagerly awaits the adoption of the negotiating framework and scheduling of the first intergovernmental conference that will officially start the accession negotiations, reads the press release.