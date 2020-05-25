FM Dimitrov holds phone talks with Norwegian counterpart

Skopje, 25 May 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov spoke over the phone with the Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide on Monday.

Dimitrov thanked the Norwegian government, which approved assistance worth EUR 3.2 million for urgent implementation through the UNOPS programme for North Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro, for medical supplies in coping with pandemic. Funds were used for procurement of ventilators which strengthened the health system capacity to respond to COVID-19, said Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release.

He also thanked for the project for the development of system for processing classified information in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is also funded by the Kingdom of Norway.

They also exchanged views on the current situation related to the health crisis, the challenges and opportunities for support, shared experiences and practices in dealing with it and once again stressed the need for solidarity and cooperation, press release reads.

Dimitrov and Søreide voiced satisfaction with the development of bilateral and multilateral relations and cooperation.