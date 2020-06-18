FM Dimitrov holds online meeting with Swedish counterpart Linde

Skopje, 18 June 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov held an online meeting Thursday with Swedish counterpart Ann Linde and discussed the healthcare crisis and socio-economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the political situation in North Macedonia in light of upcoming parliamentary election scheduled for July 15.

Participants, the Foreign Ministry said in a press release, also focused during the meeting on North Macedonia’s European prospects after the EU’s General Affairs Council decided to open accession talks with the country and expectations related to the draft negotiating framework for North Macedonia that the European Commission is set to publish in the next few days.

Dimitrov thanked his colleague for the support Sweden has offered North Macedonia during its EU integration process, as well as for cooperation through the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) on multiple projects.

FM Linde commended the commitment of North Macedonia’s government to implement necessary reforms to speed up the European integration process. She expressed support in the fight against the coronavirus and wishes that the number of new cases will soon decrease.

Ministers stressed at the meeting close bilateral relations and also discussed multilateral cooperation.