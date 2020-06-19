0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

FM Dimitrov holds farewell meeting with Serbian Ambassador Divjak-Tomić

Skopje, 19 June 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov held Friday a farewell meeting with Serbian Ambassador to North Macedonia Dušanka Divjak-Tomić.

Participants, the Foreign Ministry said in a press release, reaffirmed at the meeting readiness to promote bilateral cooperation by strengthening good-neighborly relations, as stressed at FM Dimitrov’s meeting with Serbian counterpart Ivica Dačić during a recent working visit to Niš.

Dimitrov and Divjak-Tomić underlined excellent cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and in efforts to normalize movement between countries, in which the crisis HQs of both foreign ministries, as well as the Serbian Embassy in Skopje, played a big role.

FM Dimitrov also commended at the meeting Ambassador Divjak-Tomić’s work during her time in North Macedonia, thanked her for her efforts in promoting friendly bilateral relations, partnership and cooperation, and wished her all the best in her future endeavours.

