FM Dimitrov: European standards should be established at home

Skopje, 24 June 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov was invited by the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC) to take part in Wednesday’s online debate to discuss the findings of the Balkan Barometer 2020 and its COVID-19 edition.

“In March, the world faced and unprecedented challenge – the pandemic. However, at the same time we experienced historic events for us – the EU confirmed that North Macedonia with its reform performances in the past three years has deserved the green light and NATO formally admitted us as the 30th full-fledged member,” Dimitrov said.

Neither we, nor the region, he noted, have the luxury to discontinue the historic achievements from this past March in order to allow our citizens at home to practice European standards.

“People want to see European standards at home. We have a lot to do here, in the region to achieve that,” Minister Dimitrov said.

Dimitrov at the online event joined European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement said Olivér Várhelyi, Albania’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Wolfgang Ischinger, Chairman of the Munich Security Conference, and Genoveva Ruiz Calavera of the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations. The event was moderated by Majlinda Bregu, Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council.