FM Dimitrov: EU a real partner in tackling pandemic

Skopje, 26 June 2020 (MIA) – The European Union has proven to be a real partner and supporter of the Western Balkans in curbing the pandemic, creating a feeling of unity and belonging as if we were part of the EU, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said.

On Friday, he took part in a videoconference, initiated by EU Enlargement Commission Olivér Várhelyi, alongside his counterparts from Western Balkan countries, the Foreign Ministry (MFA) said.

In his address, the Minister focused on current developments and measures taken in the country to stem the pandemic and ongoing preparations to organize democratic, fair and free early parliamentary election with public health fully protected.

“Huge gratitude also for the European Commission’s support in procuring medical stocks and for being included in the EU’s procurement of the drug remdesivir, approved by the European Medicines Agency after a consultation with Health Minister Venko Filipche,” said Dimitrov.

Talks mainly focused on the measures implemented in the region’s countries to control the coronavirus pandemic and further coordination in relaxing measures to restore freedom of movement in the region and between the Western Balkans and the EU.

Furthermore, they discussed European Commission’s activities in the context of the EU support in addressing socio-economic challenges from the pandemic all the while sharing views on the EU integration process.

Commissioner Várhelyi expressed preparedness for support of the region to curb the new virus, coordinate the next steps toward recovery and re-connection of the region with the EU with the main decision-making criterion being an objective epidemiological situation, said the press release.