FM Dimitrov: Czech Republic acknowledges achievements, gives wind at our back

North Macedonia's expectations and perspectives, and the Czech Republic's support to the country;s Euro-integration process were in the focus of the meeting of Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov with counterpart Tomáš Petříček in Prague on Wednesday.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 26 February 2020 14:38
