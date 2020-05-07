FM Dimitrov calls Croatia’s EU presidency ‘substantial’ for North Macedonia

Skopje, 7 May 2020 (MIA) – Perhaps Croatia’s Presidency with the EU Council can be called ‘virtual’ from logistical point of view, but for us it was surely substantial from political point of view and for that we are extremely grateful to our Croatian friends, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said.

On Thursday, he took part in an online event “Balkans in a New Era – An Overview of the Croatian Presidency”, organized by the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies, a Brussels-based think tank of the European People’s Party (EPP).

“Regarding yesterday’s EU-Western Balkans Summit, the fact that it was held amid such circumstances as well as the EU’s current and future support to tackle the health and socio-economic consequences from the pandemic is more than a clear signal about the importance and the future place of the Western Balkans in the European Union,” the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

According to FM Dimitrov, the sense of togetherness and solidarity created during the pandemic crisis between the EU and the Western Balkans should be maintained in a post-pandemic future and used to finally complete the EU project, which is of mutual interest.

In addition to Dimitrov, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić Radman and MEP David McAllister, who is also chairman of the EP Foreign Affairs Committee, took part in the online event with Patrick Voller, EPP’s Secretary of External Relations as its moderator, said the press release.