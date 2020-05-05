FM Dimitrov believes history will bring North Macedonia and Bulgaria closer, not further away

Skopje, 5 May 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov believes that Skopje-Sofia bilateral efforts will demonstrate that goodneighborly relations, the Macedonian language and identity of the Macedonian people are not mutually exclusive with the country’s Euro-integration process, but complementary on the EU path.

FM Dimitrov told an online-briefing “North Macedonia moves closer to the EU: Hard work makes history?”, organized by non-profit think-tank European Policy Centre, that Bulgaria’s position on these issues is unilateral and has no legal effect on EU’s joint decision.

“We believe that some of the elements of this position are not in accordance with the Friendship Treaty, while the Macedonian language issue goes directly against the Prespa Agreement, which puts the Macedonian language in our identity card. I believe we will manage to move the process forward through bilateral efforts from Skopje and Sofia, demonstrating that the goodneighborly relations, the Macedonian language and identity of the Macedonian people are not mutually exclusive with the country’s Euro-integration process, but complementary on the EU path. If not, it will be a paradox if we were to face questioning on who we are while on the path leading to Europe, which is built on lingual diversity and mutual acceptance. I think we will get there by hard work, so that history brings us closer not move us further away. It is not easy, but the larger the obstacles, the greater the success at the end of the day,” noted Dimitrov.

On bilateral relations with Hungary, he said there are many issues the countries agree on, but also differences, which are personified by ex-PM Nikola Gruevski.

“There are issues we fully agree on, such as the Hungarian EU enlargement policy. We also have strong economic ties, with Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto recently paying a personal visit to deliver assistance during the corona-crisis. However, we also have certain differences, personified in the name of former PM Niukola Gruevski. There are ongoing court cases against Gruevski and the Ministry of Justice has sent an extradition request, but this has not materialized,” underlined Dimitrov.