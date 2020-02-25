0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

FM Dimitrov attends working breakfast with EU resident ambassadors

Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov attended Tuesday a working breakfast with resident ambassadors of EU Member States, hosted by Croatia's Ambassador to North Macedonia Nives Tiganj, as the country currently holding the EU's presidency.

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 25 February 2020 16:48
