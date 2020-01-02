0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

FM Dimitrov: 2019 was NATO year, 2020 to be European one

Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said Thursday the first three months of 2020 are important for the country's Euro-integration process.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 2 January 2020 19:56
