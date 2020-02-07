FM Dendias: Support voiced for EU perspective of North Macedonia, Albania

Поврзани вести
Prosecutors open preliminary probe into disclosure of classified information
7 February 2020 13:34
Spasovski hopes on PPO law adoption before parliament dissolves
7 February 2020 13:04
President Pendarovski meets members of anti-corruption commission
7 February 2020 12:09
Žbogar: PPO law adoption to demonstrate commitment to European future
7 February 2020 11:37
Plenković hopes North Macedonia will open EU talks during Croatia’s presidency
7 February 2020 11:26
North Macedonia most searched word on Google related to Oscar awards
7 February 2020 9:30
Провери го и оваClose
-
RCC’s Bregu meets EU Commissioner Várhelyi in Brussels31 January 2020 12:33
-
Athens’s stance is positive, Osmani tells Kathimerini30 January 2020 12:09
-