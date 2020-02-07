0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPoliticsWorld Correspondents

FM Dendias: Support voiced for EU perspective of North Macedonia, Albania

We are strengthening our role in the neighborhood, in the Balkans, with an accent on efforts aiming at the EU integration perspective of the Western Balkans with the conditionality you all already know, Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Friday.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 7 February 2020 14:21
